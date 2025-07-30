Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Tsunami alert: India warns citizens in US after 8.8 earthquake hits Russia

Tsunami alert: India warns citizens in US after 8.8 earthquake hits Russia

A massive 8.8 earthquake off Russia's coast triggered tsunami alerts across Pacific nations; India warns citizens in California, Hawaii, and US coastal areas to follow safety advisories

The earthquake’s epicentre was recorded 119 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 20.7 km. (Photo: AP)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

One of the world’s strongest earthquakes — measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale — struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, prompting tsunami alerts across the Pacific. The quake’s epicentre was recorded 119 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 20.7 km, according to the Associated Press. 
Initially reported at magnitude 8.0 by US and Japanese agencies, it was later upgraded to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey. The tremor triggered tsunami warnings for countries including the US, Chile, Japan, and New Zealand. Waves hit parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, with further alerts issued for Hawaii and Alaska.   
 
 

India issues advisory for west coast residents in the US

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said it is closely watching the situation. “Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps: Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centers. Move to higher ground if Tsunami Alert is issued. Avoid Coastal Areas. Prepare for Emergency & Keep devices charged," it said on X.
 
A helpline (+1-415-483-6629) and an emergency email [enquiry.sf@mea.gov.in] were shared for assistance. 

  Tsunami reaches Japan, evacuations ordered for 900,000

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported tsunami waves as high as 50 cm at Ishinomaki Port in Miyagi Prefecture. Evacuation advisories were issued to over 900,000 people in 133 towns across the Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa. 
Transport disruptions followed, with ferries between Hokkaido and Honshu halted and train services delayed. Sendai Airport also temporarily closed its runway.   
 

Widespread Pacific alerts, Philippine and New Zealand warnings

The Philippines' seismology institute said tsunami waves less than a metre high were expected to hit several coastal provinces between 1.20 pm and 2.40 pm local time on Wednesday. Citizens were told to stay away from the shore. 
New Zealand’s emergency services also warned of “strong and unusual currents” and urged people to leave beaches, riversides, and coastal areas.
 

No nuclear risk yet, but plants halt operations in Japan

Nuclear power plants on Japan’s Pacific coast, including the Fukushima Daiichi facility, suspended operations as a safety measure. Around 4,000 workers took shelter on higher ground, and the release of treated radioactive water into the ocean was paused.
 

Tsunami to hit Oregon, US West Coast on alert

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management said tsunami waves of 1 to 2 ft were expected to reach parts of the state’s coastline by 11.40 pm local time. Authorities advised residents to stay off beaches, piers, and marinas. 
A tsunami advisory remains in place along the US West Coast, including California, Washington, and British Columbia in Canada.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

