World News / Russian artillery strike hit market in Ukraine city of Kherson, kills 7

Russian artillery strike hit market in Ukraine city of Kherson, kills 7

The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city centre market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said

Drone explosion

Representative Image: An apparent Russian artillery strike hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson. Image: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

An apparent Russian artillery strike hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding three others, authorities said.

The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city centre market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

He published a video showing the blurred corpses of people in civilian clothes lying near a stall with tomatoes and other vegetables.

Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office said the strike was most likely carried out by Russian artillery and hit close to a public transport stop.

 

The city has not recently been a hotspot in the war, now deep into its third year, as the fiercest battles have been taking place in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region where Russia's army is pushing hard to take ground ahead of the winter.

Ukrainian forces have struck back with an incursion into Russia's Kursk border region, but the government is waiting to hear what further Western military and financial support it can count on.

The Kherson region was one of four, also including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, that Moscow illegally annexed in September 2022 and is partly occupying. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw completely from those regions.

Kherson fell into Russian hands after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. A Ukrainian counteroffensive recaptured western areas of the Kherson region, including the regional capital of the same name, six months later.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

