Business Standard
Home / World News / 14 injured as Russia strikes residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

14 injured as Russia strikes residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

Earlier on September 22, Russia had launched an attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, which left 21 civilians injured

Air strike, Gaza, Israel-Gaza

Earlier on September 22, Russia had launched an attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, which left 21 civilians injured.

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia on Sunday launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, targeting residential buildings. The strikes resulted in 14 people being injured.

Sharing a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Today in Zaporizhzhia, fourteen people were injured following a Russian strike. The rubble clearing continued throughout the day, and two people were rescued. Aerial bombs were dropped on ordinary residential buildings and city infrastructure."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine, specifically targeting the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy with guided bombs. He said, "Additionally, Russian forces carried out strikes with guided bombs in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions."

 

He added, "In Hlukhiv, several residential buildings were damaged. In the Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical facilities were hit. This is the daily terror Ukraine faces."

Reiterating Ukraine's need for long-range capabilities and air defence systems, Zelenskyy added, "Russia is using around a hundred guided bombs each day against Ukraine. This is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help--that Ukraine needs more long-range capabilities, more air defence systems, and stronger sanctions against Russia."

Earlier on September 22, Russia had launched an attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, which left 21 civilians injured.

More From This Section

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Helene unleashes havoc in US; 93 dead, millions without power

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Stuck Nasa astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that will bring them home

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness, suggests prosecution

Ukraine Crisis

US conducts precision strikes in Syria, kills 37 terrorist operatives

flood, Nepal Flood

Flood and landslides claim around 170 lives, 42 still missing in Nepal

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy had said, "Last night, Russia struck Kharkiv again, this time with aerial bombs targeting an ordinary residential building. As a result, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers. Sixty residents were evacuated from the building. All are receiving the necessary assistance."

The Ukrainian President had further said that over 900 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 30 missiles of various types were used throughout the week by Russia.

Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, according to Al Jazeera.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Norway flag

After Finland's example, Norway mulls building fence on border with Russia

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia downs more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of largest barrages

Nuclear power, Building reactors

Russia condemns West during UNGA speech; invokes nuclear capacity

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

8 people killed by Russian strikes on medical center in Ukrainian city

explosion

Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Topics : Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon