Sensex (-0.05%)
65936.54 -33.50
Nifty (0.15%)
19825.35 + 30.65
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
42208.05 + 157.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
6429.80 -6.25
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
43851.05 + 81.95
Heatmap

Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich until Jan end

The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified

Evan Gershkovich

Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Moscow | File image

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court in Moscow has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, until Jan. 30, Russian news agencies reported.
The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Moscow. Russia's Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven't detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Urgently declare Gershkovich was arbitrarily detained: His lawyers ask UN

Moscow court extends arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Gershkovich: Report

WSJ reporter Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia

India's position on Russia understood in entire world: PM ahead of US visit

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

'Authentic' to 'hallucinate': Words of the Year 2023 are centred around AI

Meta Platforms' paid ad-free service targeted in Austrian privacy complaint

Crude oil prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Imran Khan not presented before court at Federal Judicial Complex

Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Topics : Russia The Wall Street Journal Journalist arrest

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon