Russian Dy FM meets Indian envoy, explains position in Ukraine conflict

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar on Monday and explained Moscow's "principled position" in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The two sides reconciled approaches to certain international and bilateral issues and the conversation took place in a trusting and constructive atmosphere, the Russian Embassy in India, said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "On August 26, Mr Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, met with Mr. Vinay Kumar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Russian Federation. The sides reconciled approaches to certain international and bilateral issues. Russia's principled position on the conflict in Ukraine was again explained to the head of the Indian diplomatic mission. The conversation took place in a trusting and constructive atmosphere," the statement read.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine. The visit on August 23 was the first by an Indian PM to the war-hit European nation since the two nations established diplomatic ties in 1992.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi also visited Russia in August and held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, he emphasised that the resolution of the conflict can't be achieved on the battlefield and only through dialogue and diplomacy.