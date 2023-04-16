close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Brazil, Cuba from April 17-21

"The talks are planned to focus on issues of strengthening the legal framework of the present-day world, which is based on the United Nations Charter," the ministry said, TASS reported

ANI Others
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit several Latin American countries from April 17 to 21, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

"From April 17 to 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit several Latin American countries, including Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba. The Russian foreign minister will have a rich program, which will include meetings with these countries' leaders and talks with the foreign ministers," it said.

According to the ministry, the key goal of Lavrov's tour is to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries in the political, trade-and-economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural, and other spheres, TASS reported.

"The talks are planned to focus on issues of strengthening the legal framework of the present-day world, which is based on the United Nations Charter," the ministry said, TASS reported.

"Latin America is a friendly region, one of the centres of the formation of a multipolar world and Russian plans to maintain a dynamic dialogue with it, develop constructive cooperation free from any dictation from the outside," the ministry added.

Also Read

US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues

Venezuela opposition envoy urges US prez Biden to ease oil sanctions

UNGA resolution demands end of decade-old US embargo on Cuba: Report

US negates legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as Venezula's interim president

US responsible for Ukraine crisis, seeks to reap economic benefits: Lavrov

The world is volatile but luxury brands remain in vogue, says report

Merck & Co to buy Prometheus Biosciences for nearly $11 billion

G7 ministers set ambitious new targets for solar and wind capacity

Sudan army, paramilitary clashes kill 59 civilians, including Indian

Global public goods should be financed from add'l resource allocation: FM

Topics : Russia | Sergey Lavrov | Brazil

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon