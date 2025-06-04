Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian rockets kill 4 in Ukraine as Kyiv claims it damaged a key bridge

Russian rockets kill 4 in Ukraine as Kyiv claims it damaged a key bridge

The attack came a day after direct peace talks in Istanbul made no progress on ending the fighting

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine's secret services said they struck inside Russia again, two days after a spectacular Ukrainian drone attack on air bases deep inside the country | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian rocket attack targeted the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding 25, officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the assault, saying it underscored that Moscow has no intentions of halting the 3-year-old war.

The attack came a day after direct peace talks in Istanbul made no progress on ending the fighting. Local authorities said the barrage of rockets struck apartment buildings and a medical facility in the centre of Sumy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's secret services said they struck inside Russia again, two days after a spectacular Ukrainian drone attack on air bases deep inside the country.

 

A vital bridge to Crimea

The Ukrainian Security Service, known by its acronym SBU, claimed it damaged the foundations of the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and illegally annexed Crimea a key artery for Russian military supplies in the war.

The SBU said it detonated 1,100 kilograms (2,400 pounds) of explosives on the seabed overnight, in an operation that took several months to set up. It was the third Ukrainian strike on the bridge since Russia's invasion of its neighbour in February 2022, the SBU said.

Also Read

Drone UAV

With Russia airfield attacks, Ukraine aims for strategic and symbolic blow

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia swap dead, wounded troops with no progress towards peace

PremiumRussia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Asymmetric strike: Ukraine's attack on Russian air assets holds lessons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Watch: Ukraine drones hit over 40 Russian bombers in record airbase strike

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia meet in Turkiye for peace talks amid heightened tensions

"The bridge is now effectively in an emergency condition," the SBU claimed.

The agency said no civilians were killed or injured in the operation. It was not possible to independently confirm those claims.

Traffic across the Kerch Bridge was halted for three hours early Tuesday, but it reopened at 9 am, official Russian social media channels said. It closed for a second time at 3:20 p.m. and reopened again after two and a half hours.

Zelenskyy appeals for pressure on Moscow

The Ukrainian president called the attack on Sumy a "completely deliberate" strike on civilians.

"That's all you need to know about Russia's desire' to end this war," the Ukrainian president wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy appealed for global pressure and "decisive action from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who holds power." Without it, he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not agree even to a ceasefire."  The war has killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, according to the United Nations, as well as tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line where the fighting grinds on despite US-led efforts to broker a peace deal.

A stunning Ukrainian drone attack

Though Russia has a bigger army and more economic resources than Ukraine, the Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend damaged or destroyed more than 40 warplanes at air bases deep inside Russia, Ukrainian officials said, touting it as a serious blow to the Kremlin's strategic arsenal and military prestige.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged that the Ukrainian attack set several planes ablaze at two air bases but said the military repelled attempted attacks on three other air bases.

Both Zelenskyy and Putin have been eager to show US President Donald Trump that they share his ambition to end the fighting and avoid possible punitive measures from Washington. Ukraine has accepted a US-proposed ceasefire, but the Kremlin effectively rejected it. Putin has made it clear that any peace settlement has to be on his terms.

Delegations from the warring sides agreed Monday to swap dead and wounded troops, but their conditions for ending the war remained far apart.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who now serves as deputy head of the country's Security Council chaired by Putin, indicated on Tuesday that there would be no let-up in Russia's invasion.

"The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction" of Ukraine's government, he said.

In an apparent comment on the latest Ukrainian strikes, he declared that "retribution is inevitable."

A Putin-Zelenskyy-Trump meeting unlikely' soon, Moscow says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to suggestions that a face-to-face meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelenskyy could break the deadlock, saying the possibility was "unlikely in the near future."  Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has traveled to Washington for talks about defence, sanctions and postwar recovery, said Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office.

The delegation will meet with representatives from both major US political parties, as well as with advisers to Trump, Yermak added.

Ukrainians in Kyiv welcomed the strikes on Russian air bases but were gloomy about prospects for a peace agreement.

"Russia has invested too many resources in this war to just stop for nothing," said serviceman Oleh Nikolenko, 43.

His wife, Anastasia Nikolenko, a 38-year-old designer, said diplomacy cannot stop the fighting. "We need to show by force, by physical force, that we cannot be defeated," she said.

Russia recently expanded its attacks on Sumy and the Kharkiv region following Putin's promise to create a buffer zone along the border that might prevent long-range Ukrainian attacks from hitting Russian soil. Sumy, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the border, had a prewar population of around 250,000.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its troops had taken the Ukrainian village of Andriivka, close to the border in the Sumy region. Ukraine made no immediate comment on the claim, which could not be independently verified.

Russia also fired rocket artillery at Chystovodivka village in the Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring three others, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Colorado firebombing, Boulder, Palestine

US immigration authorities detain family of man charged in Colorado attack

china Flag, China

Global alarms rise as China's critical mineral export curbs takes hold

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin revokes guidance mandating emergency abortions at hospitals

Wall Streets

Wall Street rises, dollar rebounds amid tariff talks, economic data

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk slams Trump's tax bill as wasteful 'abomination' amid backlash

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon