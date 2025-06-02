Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Watch: Ukraine drones hit over 40 Russian bombers in record airbase strike

Watch: Ukraine drones hit over 40 Russian bombers in record airbase strike

Ukraine's largest drone strike on record damages over40 Russian bombers in massive overnight attack, dealing a $7 billion blow to Moscow's strategic bomber fleet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine inflicted a significant setback on Russia over the weekend, launching its largest-ever drone attack that targeted multiple Russian air bases. Codenamed ‘Spider’s Web’, the operation caused extensive damage to Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet, marking Ukraine’s most ambitious drone campaign to date. 
Drone footage shows several Russian bombers engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. In videos now circulating on social media, Ukrainian drones can also be seen over the military base in Siberia. 

  Attack followed Russian missile strike

The massive Ukrainian drone strike came in the wake of a deadly Russian missile attack and just before the scheduled second round of peace negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul. 
 

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia meet in Turkiye for peace talks amid heightened tensions

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian military bases

Operation Spider's Web: What we know about Ukraine's drone attack on Russia

Explosion

Explosions caused 2 bridges in Russia to collapse, 7 killed: Officials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Brilliant operation carried out, Russia suffered major losses: Zelenskyy

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Kyiv destroyed more than 40 Russian military aircraft in drone attack

On June 1, Russia fired an Iskander-M missile at a Ukrainian military training facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 12 Ukrainian soldiers and wounding over 60 others. The strike hit the 239th Training Centre, located about 100 km from the front lines. 
In the aftermath of the missile strike, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, submitted his resignation, citing personal responsibility for the incident.     
  

Inside ‘Operation Spider's Web’

Just hours after the Russian missile attack, Ukrainian forces executed a drone assault on five Russian air bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, Olenya, and Ukrainka. According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), 117 drones were used in the operation, successfully damaging or destroying over 40 military aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M, and A-50 bombers. 
The SBU estimates the total damage to Russian aircraft at around $7 billion, amounting to approximately 34 per cent of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. This drone strike represents Ukraine’s deepest incursion into Russian territory yet, with some targets located over 4,300 km from the front lines. 
An SBU official, speaking to Reuters, revealed that the drones were hidden inside wooden structures mounted on trucks, allowing them to be transported undetected near the airbases. Once in position, they were launched remotely, catching Russian defences by surprise. The official noted that the plan had been in development for more than a year.
 

Zelenskyy hails ‘brilliant success’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated the operation’s success in a post on X, calling it a “brilliant success” and highlighting its precision and the severe impact on Russia’s aerial capabilities. 
“Our people operated across several Russian regions—in three different time zones. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation,” Zelenskyy wrote. 
  “It’s genuinely satisfying when something I authorised a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work,” he added. 
He also confirmed that the operatives involved in the attack had been evacuated from Russian territory and moved to safety before the operation commenced. 
   

Peace talks loom amid rising tensions

The developments come as Ukraine and Russia prepare for the second round of direct peace talks, set for June 2 in Istanbul. The first round, held more than a week ago, resulted in the largest prisoner swap since the war began but did not produce a plan to end hostilities. 
Ukraine is expected to propose a 30-day ceasefire, a mutual prisoner release, and a high-level summit between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin. However, Zelenskyy has expressed frustration over Russia’s lack of transparency, stating that Moscow has yet to provide a memorandum outlining its peace terms. Russian officials, meanwhile, claim they have received Ukraine’s proposals but continue to reject any ceasefire demands.

More From This Section

Trump tariffs

US to move forward with tariffs despite court ruling, say Trump aides

No other place on Earth has as much or as minable pure quartz as Spruce Pine, in western North Carolina.

Spruce Pine: Gem of a town in North Carolina that powers world's tech

Karol Nawrocki

Trump ally getting elected in Poland could alter EU and Ukraine policies

Harvard University

Trump's crackdown aside, foreign student boom in US needs scrutiny too

Megha Vemuri

MIT denies graduation to Indian-American student over pro-Palestine speech

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Zelenskyy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon