Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon

Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.

The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon, read a statement from the agency.

Roscosmos said it lost contact with the spacecraft on Saturday after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit after reporting an abnormal situation that its specialists were analysing.

During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters, Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.

The spacecraft was scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth's satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.

The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water.

Also Read Reaching for the Moon: Russia's Luna-25 in race with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Russia launches Luna-25 mission to Moon, its first lunar lander in 47 years Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units Oceans release microplastics waste back into atmosphere: Research US, Japan, Aus plan navy drills in South China Sea: Philippine official Hilary downgraded again to category 1 hurricane as Mexico braces for impact Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins offloading near Texas Ecuador: Shooting occurs near prez election candidate Otto Sonnenholzner

The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.

The launch earlier this month was Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.