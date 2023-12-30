Sensex (    %)
                        
S Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza

AP The Hague
Dec 30 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.
South Africa's submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character" as they are committed with the intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.
It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.
South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Dec 30 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

