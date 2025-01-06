Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / S Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to detain impeached Prez Yoon

S Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to detain impeached Prez Yoon

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeolc (Photo: PTI)

AP Seoul (South Korea)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested that police take over efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following an hours-long standoff with the presidential security service last week.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police.

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31, after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning.

 

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Orleans

Accused in New Year's truck attack visited New Orleans twice before: FBI

Afghanistan earthquake

More than 500 Afghan children killed or injured in 2024, says UNICEF

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Prime Minister Starmer

UK Oppn wants PM Keir Starmer to scrap plans for Islamophobia definition

Bank

Wall Street's top banks just quit a once popular net-zero alliance

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Signing BRI framework with China, Modi meeting key to stronger ties: Oli

Topics : South Korea corruption anti-corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon