Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty in first US court appearance

Crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty in first US court appearance

The indictment alleges that the man dubbed by some as the cryptocurrency king lied to investors from 2018 to 2022 to fool them into pouring money into Terraform Labs

Cryptocurrency

Representative Image | Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean cryptocurrency mogul Do Hyeong Kwon pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a freshly unsealed indictment released in time for his first US court appearance.

Kwon entered the plea in Manhattan federal court two days after his extradition from Montenegro.

The indictment alleges that the man dubbed by some as the cryptocurrency king lied to investors from 2018 to 2022 to fool them into pouring money into Terraform Labs, the Singapore crypto firm he cofounded.

Authorities say investors worldwide were harmed by the $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs' cryptocurrency.

The May 2022 collapse came despite the company's claim that TerraUSD was a stablecoin that could be relied upon.

 

Also Read

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk rebrands as Kekius Maximus, adopts Pepe image on X: Here's why

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Crypto assets can negatively impact financial stability, says RBI report

setback

What Binance Returning to India Means for Crypto Growth in 2025

Bitcoin

Donald Trump's 'Made in USA' Bitcoin is promise impossible to keep

Bitcoin

Crypto wrap 2024: Bitcoin, altcoins remain popular among Indian investors

Kwon did not speak during his court appearance, except to acknowledge that he understood English. His lawyer, Andrew Chesley, entered not guilty pleas to two separate versions of the indictment charging him with conspiracy, along with commodities, securities and wire fraud. A money laundering charge was added Thursday.

Chesley and another defense lawyer, David Patton, declined comment as they emerged from the courtroom. Their client was returned to a federal jail after the lawyers consented to his detention.

The superseding indictment accused Kwon of deceiving investors by telling them that Terraform had developed novel reliable financial technologies enabling it to turn blockchain technology into a self-contained decentralised financial world with its own money, payment system, stock market and savings bank.

In fact, the indictment said, Kwon's constructed financial world was built on lies and manipulative and deceptive techniques used to mislead investors, users, business partners, and government regulators about Terraform's business.

Behind the scenes, core Terraform products did not work as Kwon advertised, and were manipulated to create the illusion of a functioning and decentralised financial system in order to lure investors, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli strike hits Gaza humanitarian zone as Netanyahu OKs talks in Qatar

Joe Biden

'We are going to pursue ISIS': Biden on terrorist attack in New Orleans

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

US flag, US, united states

Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly 'terrorist' attack

Apple Siri

Apple to pay $95 mn to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of snoopy eavesdropping

Topics : cryptocurrency United States South Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon