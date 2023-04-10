Samsung's cut in memory chip production is good news for industry

Samsung Electronics Co.’s pledge to cut memory chip production has lifted shares of rival manufacturers because the move could potentially ease a supply glut that’s hammered prices across the industry.

The post-pandemic slump in demand for consumer electronics, along with broader economic shocks such as rising inflation, have squeezed producers. Samsung had resisted pulling back on production despite the downturn, in part to take market share from competitors like Micron.

Samsung said Friday it would cut production to a “meaningful level” after reporting its smallest profit in more than a decade. Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. rose about 7% on Monday in New York, while Western Digital Corp. gained almost 8%.