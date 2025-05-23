Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / San Diego plane crash kills six, jet fuel blaze injures eight residents

San Diego plane crash kills six, jet fuel blaze injures eight residents

The private plane hit power lines in foggy weather, setting off a jet fuel blaze that damaged homes, ignited cars, and injured residents in a US Navy housing area

A private jet carrying six people crashed into a residential neighbourhood in San Diego early Thursday morning

Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

A private jet carrying six people, including American music talent agent Dave Shapiro, crashed into a residential neighbourhood in San Diego early Thursday (local time), killing all those on board. The crash occurred in Murphy Canyon, a housing area for US Navy personnel, and ignited a fire that destroyed homes and injured at least eight local residents, Associated Press reported.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that six people were on board the 1985 Cessna 550 Citation. Though the death toll has yet to be officially confirmed, authorities believe there were no survivors. The aircraft hit a power line in dense fog before crashing into a home, sparking a large blaze. Jet fuel spilled into the streets, setting several vehicles on fire.
 
 

Residents injured, homes gutted in Murphy Canyon

The house that bore the brunt of the crash was completely destroyed, while nearly a dozen surrounding homes were damaged by flames or flying debris. More than 100 residents were evacuated as emergency responders battled the fire amid poor visibility.
 
No deaths were reported among the residents, but eight people were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, mostly from smoke inhalation or minor trauma.
 
Debris from the aircraft was scattered across the neighbourhood, with pieces of the wing and fuselage found on roads and in nearby gardens. Jet fuel continued to seep into the streets for several hours, raising environmental concerns and delaying access for residents hoping to return.

Dave Shapiro among the deceased

Among the six killed was Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, a Los Angeles-based music agency known for managing artists such as Sum 41, Hanson and Vanessa Carlton. Shapiro also ran the label Velocity Records. According to reports, two other Sound Talent Group employees were also aboard the flight.
 

What caused the crash? NTSB to investigate

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of USA has launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that poor visibility due to dense fog may have contributed to the crash. Officials said the aircraft was flying under instrument flight rules, which require visual contact with the runway during final approach — a condition that may not have been met.
 
The aircraft had departed from Teterboro, New Jersey, stopped in Wichita, Kansas, to refuel, and was approaching San Diego when it clipped a power line roughly 3.2 kilometres from the airport.
 
Investigators are expected to remain at the crash site over the coming days to review flight data, pilot communications, and weather conditions in greater detail.

Topics : Private jet plane crash BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

