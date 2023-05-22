JPMorgan sees $3 bn net interest income boost from First Republic deal



JPMorgan Chase & Co's net interest income would rise by $3 billion this year due to its purchase of failed First Republic Bank, according to a presentation published ahead of its investor day on Monday. By Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen



The Wall Street giant is in the process of integrating First Republic, which will likely take about 12 months. The largest U.S. lender agreed to take into its books $173 billion of the failed bank's loans, $30 billion of securities and $92 billion of deposits after First Republic was shuttered by authorities earlier this month.



First Republic was the third U.S. regional lender to fail since March in a sector-wide upheaval that roiled financial stocks, deepened worries of a crisis and heaped pressure on mid-sized banks. JPMorgan said it remains optimistic about the purchase as it emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent banking crisis due to an influx of deposits from customers who sought safety in larger institutions.

Economists have cautioned that a U.S. default could trigger a market selloff, a surge in borrowing costs and a blow to the global economy that could rival the 2008 crash. The bank failures revealed cracks in balance sheets as rising interest rates eroded values of debt portfolios and worsened commercial real estate loans.



The lender said it expects expense growth at low-to-mid single digits in the medium term and restated its 17% target for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) - a key metric that measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit. JPM Morgan President and Chief Operating Officer said while the global economy is doing fine, it is showing signs of deterioration.



"The slides reflect benefits of scale given its aim and ability to generate superior ROTCE on one of the highest capital levels among big banks," the brokerage said in a note. Wells Fargo analysts led by Mike Mayo said the bank's presentation reflects the "Goliath is winning" theme.