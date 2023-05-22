To encourage immigration, Germany considering easier citizenship norms

The German government has taken this step to encourage the inflow of migrants and open up the job market in Europe's biggest economy. Quoting Interior Minister Ncaid, the report added, "We want people who have become part of our society to be able to help shape our country democratically." The minister talked about the need for skilled workers in Germany in line with countries like Canada.

In order to boost migration, Germany has published draft legislation to make it easier for people to acquire German citizenship, reported The Economic Times (ET).