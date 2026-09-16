Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia says it shot down Houthi drone near Mecca, Houthis deny claim

Saudi Arabia says it shot down Houthi drone near Mecca, Houthis deny claim

Riyadh says the drone was intercepted south of Mecca before entering restricted airspace, while the Houthis deny targeting the holy city as fighting with Saudi-backed forces intensifies

Houthis Yemen

Yemen's Houthis (Representative pic)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday, before it could enter the restricted airspace over Islam's holiest city. The Iran-aligned Yemeni group denied targeting Mecca or any religious site during the ongoing conflict.
 
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki al-Malki said the drone was intercepted at about 6:50 pm local time on September 15, Reuters reported. He described the security of Mecca and the two holy mosques as a “red line” and warned of measures to deter further attacks.
 
The Iran-backed militant group rejected the claim. Houthi spokesperson Hazem al-Assad wrote on X: “The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone.”
 
 
The Saudi claim comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations with the Houthis after years of relative calm. It said the latest incident was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following a ballistic missile launch in 2017 that Riyadh said was aimed at the holy city.
 
Mecca, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, is the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam that draws millions of Muslims each year.

Also Read

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

No physical sports in Delhi-NCR in Nov-Dec? Here's what CAQM said

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI backs MDR on large-value UPI transactions, says users will pay no fee

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg says AI labs can self-regulate, rejects industry slowdown calls

oil pipeline

Saudi cancels some oil cargoes after pipeline hit, Poland seeks alternative

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

US energy chief says Saudi's oil pipeline should be back online within days

 
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned what it described as a “heinous” attack on Islam’s holy city, blaming the Houthis. The 57-member organisation also denounced what it called the “ongoing aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.
 

What is happening between Saudi Arabia and Houthis?

 
The latest confrontation marks a return to direct Saudi-Houthi hostilities after a period of relative calm.
 
The Yemen war began in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and expanded their control across large parts of the country. Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in 2015 at the head of a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government.
 
A UN-brokered truce agreed in April 2022 sharply reduced fighting, although it did not produce a permanent peace settlement. The UN has continued to describe Yemen's conflict as unresolved.
 
That fragile calm began breaking down in July 2026. The Houthis launched missiles towards Saudi Arabia after Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes linked to a dispute over an Iranian flight to Sanaa. The exchange marked the first major Saudi-Houthi military confrontation in years.
 
Since then, Houthi attacks have expanded beyond Saudi military targets. Recent strikes have hit Saudi cities and energy infrastructure, with Saudi authorities saying more than 70 people were injured and some energy facilities disrupted.
 
Saudi and Yemeni government forces have responded with airstrikes against Houthi positions. The renewed fighting has also coincided with Houthi territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast, bringing the group closer to the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

More From This Section

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Iran war pushes cost of shipping US Gulf Coast oil to Asia to record

Iran, Iran war

Iran conflict cost US more than $38 billion: Congressional Budget Office

epm, Export Promotion Mission, Trade exports, Indian Economy, Export incentive

New Zealand Parliament passes India FTA Bill, clears tariffs on 95% exports

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump admin to send powerful bombs to Israel in $2.8 billion weapons sale

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump lashes out at SC for rejecting his push to restrict mail ballots

Topics : Houti Attack Saudi Arabia BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:48 AM IST