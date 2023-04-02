close

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

The Saudi energy ministry said in a statement that the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market

Reuters DUBAI
Oil prices at 3-week low as rising output risks Opec-led output cuts

Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production, with Riyadh saying it would cut output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May until the end of 2023, state media reported.

Russia's deputy prime minister also said Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Algeria said they would voluntarily cut output over the same time period.

The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Iraq said it would cut output by 211,000 bpd and Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd. Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd.

The Saudi energy ministry said in a statement that the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

 

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Adam Makary; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)

Topics : OPEC | Saudi Arabia | oil output

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

