Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery



According to media reports, the work was commenced following a ceremony at Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar district in the presence of state IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao, who also laid the foundation stone. The ceremony on Saturday marked the beginning of Amara Raja Giga Corridor which plans to manufacture lithium cell and battery packs with a capacity of up to 16 Gigawatt hours (GWh) and up to 5 GWh respectively. Amara Raja Batteries Limited on Saturday launched the first Gigafactory in Telangana. Considered to be one of India's largest gigafactory, it will manufacture lithium-ion batteries, with a planned investment of Rs 9,500 crore over the next 10 years.



Back in December 2022, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of ARBL. During the signing of the MoU, the company announced it would cost Rs 9,500 crore in a phased manner over the course of the next ten years. K T Rama Rao called it a big step forward in electrifying Telangana's ambitions to be a hub for electric vehicles and sustainable mobility. He further added that this is the largest investment in India in this sector.



Ramachandra N. Galla, founder, Amara Raja Group, commented on the same and said, "Amara Raja's core purpose has always been to build institutions that provide better opportunities to more and more people and this beginning today will transform this region in the years to come." According to reports, during the first phase, the company would invest between Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. The funds will be arranged through the company's internal sources and it is expected to be completed within two to three years.

Also Read Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana battery-making unit Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week Birla Corporation's net profit down 23% to Rs 85 crore in March quarter Blue Star targets to achieve 15% market share by FY25 in room AC segment PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post Vedanta appoints veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business LatentView Analytics reports profit after tax at Rs 342 mn in March quarter