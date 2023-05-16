close

ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

Most of the big technology companies have announced new AI features this year, many of which in partnerships with OpenAI

Bloomberg
artificial intelligence, AI

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
By Brody Ford

ServiceNow Inc. unveiled new generative artificial intelligence features for its business applications in a partnership with Microsoft Corp., becoming the latest company to try to meet the rising demand for the emerging technology.
 
The agreement will expand ServiceNow’s relationship with Microsoft to provide customers access to the software giant’s artificial intelligence tools for business as well as technology from OpenAI, including large language models that power the popular ChatGPT chatbot. ServiceNow also introduced a feature that will let customers search internal records to retrieve information easier. “In the near future,” the tools, for example, will allow clients to generate chat responses for customer service agents or help employees quickly make changes to benefit forms, ServiceNow said Tuesday in a statement. 
Most of the biggest technology companies have announced new AI features this year, many of which in partnerships with OpenAI. Microsoft, which uses OpenAI technology in its Bing search engine, is an investor in the company. Generative AI uses huge amounts of data to produce text or images in response to a prompt.

Read More: The Tech Behind Those Amazing, Flawed New Chatbots
The new features were announced at ServiceNow’s annual conference in Las Vegas. ServiceNow, based in Santa Clara, California, also highlighted its past acquisitions of AI companies, including Attivio Inc., Element AI and Hitch Works.

Topics : Chatbot artifical intelligence AI technology

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

