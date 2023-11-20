Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Shell paid net corporate taxes in UK for 1st time in years on windfall levy

Last year, the company paid $40.5 million in tax from a UK profit of $1.81 billion, according to its annual tax-contribution report

Shell Plc, Shell

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Laura Hurst

Shell Plc paid net corporate taxes in the UK in 2022 for the first time in at least four years after the government introduced an oil and gas windfall levy. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

From 2018 — when it started publishing these figures — to 2021 Shell received tax credits from the UK’s treasury because of expenses tied to investments in new North Sea fields and rebates related to dismantling old platforms. 

Last year, the company paid $40.5 million in tax from a UK profit of $1.81 billion, according to its annual tax-contribution report. Without the government’s new Energy Profits Levy, Shell said it wouldn’t have had to pay corporate tax in the UK. 

The London-listed energy giant made a global profit of $64.8 billion in 2022 and paid out $13.1 billion in corporate income tax. That compares with $6 billion in corporate taxes in 2021 on a profit of $30 billion. 

Even with the UK’s windfall levy, the tax bill was relatively small compared with neighboring Norway, where Shell paid $2.12 billion in corporate income tax on profits of $3.85 billion. That was the company’s second-largest tax bill after the $4.56 billion paid in Oman. 

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several countries imposed windfall taxes on profits from the oil and gas industry as prices soared. Shell expects to pay windfall taxes of more than $1 billion on profit earned last year. Some of those were paid in 2022 and 2023, with the rest “due in coming years,” Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said in the report. 

The UK’s windfall tax is expected to apply until 2028. The European Union’s extra levy on the sector, known as a “solidarity contribution” is due to end in 2024. By the end of the third quarter of 2023, the company had paid an additional $437 million in windfall taxes. 

Tax Free

There were other jurisdictions where Shell paid no corporate tax despite large earnings. In the Bahamas, the company posted a profit of $1.55 billion, up threefold from a year earlier. Shell trades West African and Latina American crude oil from the Caribbean island, but the Bahamas doesn’t impose “corporate income tax on international business companies operating in the country,” according to the report. 

Also Read

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

India raises windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne from July 15

Shell Energy India to set up renewable energy facility in Gujarat

MCA plans to further intensify crackdown on shell companies: Report

Barclays Plc names new CEO, COO in reshuffle of key India business

World racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise: UN report

Brent crude futures climb over 2% to gain $2 amid Opec production cuts

US' Austin meets Zelensky in Ukraine to reaffirm support amid Israel crisis

Xi to attend BRICS virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit, join Sam Altman unless board resigns


The report says that the company is present in low-tax jurisdictions for commercial reasons such as crude oil trading and retail sites,  “We do not use these jurisdictions to avoid tax on activities that take place elsewhere,” according to the report. 

Shell, like its Big Oil peers, doesn’t disclose the amount of money it makes from its trading business, which can add billions of dollars to its bottom line every year. In June, Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said the company’s traders provide a 2% to 4% uplift to return on average capital employed.

Shell publishes its global tax contributions on a voluntary basis and is separate to its report on payments to government, which is a legal requirement for oil, gas and mining companies incorporated in the UK.
Topics : Shell corporate tax cut UK

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon