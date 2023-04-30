close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park, says police

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

AP Seattle
US police

US police. Representative image: Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood to Harborview Medical Centre, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Also Read

Meta, Microsoft vacating offices in Seattle amid remote work, layoffs

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend

Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women, says police

Chinese hackers outnumber FBI cyber staff 50 to one: FBI director Wray

Wall Street darlings, ESG-focused funds may be on the way out: Report

Nearly 80% of iPhone users own Apple Watch, highest share of any brand

Vroom lays off 11% of workforce as part of 'organisational restructuring'

Media publishers can soon charge users per article per click on Twitter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Shooting US police Death toll

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park, says police

US police
1 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Nearly 80% of iPhone users own Apple Watch, highest share of any brand

Apple Watch
2 min read

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' helped India to fight against COVID-19: MP Guv

Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Garmin Forerunner 945
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg evacuates 288 Indians from crisis-hit Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

Global chip-maker Qualcomm cuts jobs to support long-term growth, success

Qualcomm
2 min read

New York, New Jersey issue resolutions in honour of 100th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon