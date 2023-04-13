close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Singapore sees new Covid wave as mask mandates dropped, cases mostly mild

"Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza"

Bloomberg
Singapore

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nurin Sofia

Singapore is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections as the city-state transitions to living with an endemic virus.
The number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases, data from the Ministry of Health showed. That’s almost double the previous week’s figure of 14,467. 

The current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild, CNA reported Wednesday, citing the health ministry. Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza, the broadcaster said. 
chart
Singapore dropped most mask mandates in February, citing significantly reduced threats from the virus. 

Also Read

Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?

Do you still need to wear a mask? Here's what doctors have to say

Mandaviya reviews Covid-19 situation; mask mandate should continue

TN may introduce mask mandate if Covid cases surge: Health Minister

Germany to scrap Covid mask rule mandate in long-distance transport

LIVE: As Covid cases resurge, masks made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh

Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to resume consular services, air flights

US lawmakers write to USCIS on immigrants impacted by tech layoffs

Sovereign debtors, creditors agree steps to jumpstart debt restructurings

NPR stops using Twitter after Elon Musk's "state-affiliated media" remarks

Topics : Coronavirus | Singapore | Pollution masks

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon