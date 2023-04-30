Six students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party, says report

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometres) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometres) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High's prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

Also Read US city struggles to get pressure to water system, issues boil water notice Biden mourns Mississippi mass shooting, emphasises need for gun law reforms Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party, says police 6 fatally shot at multiple locations in Mississippi, suspect in custody Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 people, destroy buildings overnight Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park, says police Chinese hackers outnumber FBI cyber staff 50 to one: FBI director Wray Wall Street darlings, ESG-focused funds may be on the way out: Report Nearly 80% of iPhone users own Apple Watch, highest share of any brand Vroom lays off 11% of workforce as part of 'organisational restructuring'

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.