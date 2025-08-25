Monday, August 25, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian oil supplies to Slovakia may resume today, says Slovak minister

Russian oil supplies to Slovakia may resume today, says Slovak minister

Slovakia and Hungary said on Friday that their supplies of Russian oil could be suspended for at least five days after a Ukrainian strike on a facility in Russia

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

They also oppose the phase-out of Russian energy supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, saying they cannot rely on an alternative pipeline from Croatia's Adriatic coast. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian oil supplies to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline, interrupted last Thursday after a Ukrainian attack in Russia, may resume as soon as Monday under the best-case scenario, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said. 
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, hitting Ukrainian domestic heating supplies, Russia's Druzhba pipeline and other facilities, over the past few weeks. 
Slovakia and Hungary said on Friday that their supplies of Russian oil could be suspended for at least five days after a Ukrainian strike on a facility in Russia. 
"According to the latest information, this is an outage for four-five days," Sakova said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. "We can, in an optimum case, expect resumption of supplies to Slovakia already on Monday." She said supplies to customers were not under threat, given the country's 90-day reserves of oil and oil products. 
 
The European Union reduced energy supplies from Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and is seeking to phase out Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027. 

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India shining example of progress in world of uncertainties: Prez Murmu

Slovakia President with India's President Droupadi Murmu

India, Slovakia must boost ties in film production, entertainment: Murmu

Slovakia President with India's President Droupadi Murmu

Slovakia 'fully' backs India's bid to become new permanent member of UNSC

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu arrives in Lisbon for 4-day Portugal, Slovakia visit

Raisina dialogue

PM Modi to begin Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM to be chief guest

Slovakia and Hungary have maintained relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposed sanctions against Russia that Ukraine says are vital to make Moscow drop war demands it terms unacceptable. 
They also oppose the phase-out of Russian energy supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, saying they cannot rely on an alternative pipeline from Croatia's Adriatic coast. 
Slovakia and Hungary called on the European Commission on Friday to help guarantee security of supplies. 
A Commission spokesperson said on Monday the Commission was in touch with member states to assess the situation, adding that supply security was a priority. 
The Ukrainian strike on Thursday was the second time last week that Russian oil supplies have been cut to Hungary and Slovakia.
Ukraine's military said late on Thursday it had struck the Unecha oil pumping station, a critical part of the Europe-bound pipeline.

More From This Section

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China's space station taikonauts now have an AI assistant: Meet Wukong

Typhoon KajikiTyphoon Kajiki, Vietnam, typhoon

Vietnam evacuates hundreds of thousands as typhoon Kajiki nears landfall

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed: Netanyahu

Israel, Yemen, airstrike

At least 6 dead, 86 injured in Israeli strikes targeting Houthis in Yemen

typhoon podul

Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Topics : slovakia Russia Oil production Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon