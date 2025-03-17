Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Raisina Dialogue: Foreign ministers of different countries arrive in Delhi

Raisina Dialogue: Foreign ministers of different countries arrive in Delhi

Foreign Ministers of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar; the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo; and Antigua and Barbuda, EP Chet Greene, have already arrived in the capital

Raisina dialogue

Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, will be held in New Delhi from March 17 to 19 | Image: X

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global leaders are arriving in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2025, a key conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

The foreign Ministers of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar; the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo; and Antigua and Barbuda, EP Chet Greene, have already arrived in the capital.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Welcoming FM Mr. Juraj Blanar of Slovak Republic, FM Enrique A. Manalo of Philippines & FM E.P. Chet Greene of Antigua & Barbuda, as they arrive in New Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue 2025."

The Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, will be held in New Delhi from March 17 to 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the event today, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as the chief guest and delivering the keynote address.

 

Representatives from about 125 countries, including ministers, former Heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Also Read

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral deals

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral agreements

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India slams Pak for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

'Focus inward, not blame': India rejects Pak claim on Jaffar Express attack

Delhi High Court

PIL in HC challenges MEA, Indian embassy in Oman for consular services

The theme of the 2025 edition is 'Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet'. Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars: (i) Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; (ii) Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, & How; (iii) Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies and Absences; (iv) Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains & the Exchange Rate Addiction; (v) The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan; and (vi) Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, & Leadership.

More than 3,500 participants from about 125 countries will attend the Dialogue in person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions worldwide on various digital platforms.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. A number of institutions, organisations, and individuals are committed to its mission and support this effort.

"Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters," the ORF said in a statement.

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

China's rise complicates India's role as the lead for Global South: COAS

PremiumSr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

PremiumUS Citizenship and Immigration Services

Indians received 7% of US green cards in 2023, reveals USCIS data

Christiopher Luxon, Christiopher. Modi, Narendra Modi

India important for New Zealand's prosperity, security: PM Luxon in Delhi

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

We connect well as nation comes first for both of us: PM Modi on Trump

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Raisina Dialogue slovakia Philippines S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon