Small plane crashes into eastern Nebraska river killing 3 on board

Small plane crashes into eastern Nebraska river killing 3 on board

The plane was travelling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont

Three people died when a small airplane crashed into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, authorities said.

AP Fremont (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Three people died when a small airplane crashed into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, authorities said.

The plane was travelling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8.15 pm, Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased.

The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation near Fremont, located about 59.5 kilometres west of Omaha.

Topics : plane crash United States Death toll

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

