Trump's Oval Office event ends abruptly as girl faints mid-briefing. WATCH

US President Donald Trump's briefing on major political issues was cut short after a girl fainted during Dr Oz's swearing-in as CMS chief in the Oval Office

Trump's Iran briefing was cut short after a young girl fainted mid-event | Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

A press event at the Oval Office took an unexpected turn on Friday when a young girl fainted during the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Mehmet Oz, the newly appointed head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The girl, a family member of Dr Oz, collapsed just moments after he officially assumed his new role.
 
Dr Oz, 64, a well-known heart surgeon and former television personality, was surrounded by family and guests as he took the oath of office. What began as a formal event quickly shifted when the girl suddenly fainted, catching everyone by surprise.
 
President Donald Trump, who was present at the event, had just begun answering questions from reporters about major political issues, including rising tensions with Iran and his criticism of Democrats following the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a man accused of gang involvement and domestic violence. However, the press briefing was cut short due to the medical emergency.
 
 

As cameras captured the scene, the incident created immediate concern. Dr Oz quickly rushed to help the young girl, while White House aides moved fast to manage the situation.
 
"Everybody out, please move," one aide was heard saying on video footage from the event. Another aide added firmly, "No photos!" as they urged the media to leave the room immediately.
 
A White House official later provided an update: "A minor family member fainted during Dr Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is OK."
 
The White House also confirmed that the girl recovered well and there were no further medical concerns following the incident. 
 

Donald Trump Iran

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

