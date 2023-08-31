Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Soldiers in Gabon seize power, republican guard chief new head of state

Earlier Wednesday, soldiers had hoisted Oligui into the air in the capital and chanted his name

China Taiwan military

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

AP Libreville (Gabon)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutinous soldiers in Gabon announced Wednesday that the head of the republican guard would be the country's new head of state, hours after saying they had placed the newly reelected president under house arrest.
The mutinous soldiers went on Gabon's state television and said that Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was president of the Committee for the Transition and Restauration of Institutions. Oligui is the leader of the republican guard, an elite military unit. He's also the cousin of President Ali Bongo Ondimba.
Earlier Wednesday, soldiers had hoisted Oligui into the air in the capital and chanted his name.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CSM Tech inks multi-mn dollar deal with Gabon govt for timber traceability

Gabon Military officers announce seizing power days after prez election

36 soldiers killed in ambush by armed group, helicopter crash: Nigeria

Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's fallen soldiers

Lalu Yadav's family: Assets worth Rs 6 cr seized in land-for-jobs case

Iran warns Israel that it will face retaliation for its airstrike on Syria

Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, power cut, streets flooded

North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward sea after US flies bombers

Putin, Kim traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from N Korea: US

Quad foreign ministers likely to meet at UNGA next month in New York

Topics : Gabon Military drills Africa Coup in Yemen democracy

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon