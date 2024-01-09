South Korea endorses landmark legislation outlawing dog meat consumption

Efforts to ban dog meat consumption have faced fierce resistance from farmers and others in the country's dwindling dog meat industry. Recent surveys show a majority of South Koreans don't eat dog meat any longer | Photo: Unsplash

South Korea's parliament has endorsed landmark legislation outlawing dog meat consumption, a centuries-old practice.

The National Assembly passed the bill by a 208-0 vote on Tuesday. It will become law after it's endorsed by the Cabinet Council and signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, steps considered a formality as Yoon's government supports the ban.

The bill would make the slaughtering, breeding, trade and sales of dog meat for human consumption illegal from 2027 and punish such acts with 2-3 years in prison.

Efforts to ban dog meat consumption have faced fierce resistance from farmers and others in the country's dwindling dog meat industry. Recent surveys show a majority of South Koreans don't eat dog meat any longer.