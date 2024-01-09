Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gaza war: 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi 'seriously injured' while fighting Hamas

'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi got seriously injured while fighting as an Israel Defense Forces reservist in Gaza's Khan Younis. He was airlifted to a hospital on Monday

Fauda Actor Idan Amedi

Fauda actor Idan Amedi (R) with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, in an undated photo. (Photo: IDF)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli television series Fauda actor Idan Amedi, who was fighting in the reservist force in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, was "seriously injured", Israeli diplomat Avia Levi said.

"Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery," the diplomat said in a post on Monday on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Amedi got seriously injured while fighting as an Israel Defense Forces reservist in Gaza's Khan Younis. He was brought to Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan at about 4 pm on Monday and underwent surgery. Amedi's father confirmed the injury but clarified that his son's life was no longer in danger, the report added.

A Fauda crew member was killed in November

Notably, another Fauda series crew member, Master Sgt. (res.) Matan Meir, 38, was killed during the battle in Gaza in November last year. Meir was serving in the 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion. He was among the four soldiers killed in the incident on November 10.

Israel had called up 360,000 reservists in the wake of the October 7 attack by the militant organisation Hamas on its southern territory that triggered the months-long ongoing conflict. As many as 240 hostages were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, some released later in a series of prisoner exchange deals between them and Israel. Hamas runs the government in Gaza.

Since the war began, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Fauda, which is available to stream on Netflix, is an award-winning show depicting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the third season of which was set inside the Gaza Strip.

Also Read

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

India to help Sri Lanka with upgradation of railways; to cost $91.27 mn

Maldives tourism body MATI condemns derogatory comments against PM Modi

Bangladesh elections not free or fair, says US, UN also voices concern

TikTok owner ByteDance in talks with Tencent, others to sell gaming assets

Topics : Israel-Palestine Hamas israel BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon