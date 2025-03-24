South Korea's court to rule on PM Han Duck-soo's impeachment case today

By Soo-Hyang Choi
A South Korean court is poised to decide whether to oust Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who was impeached in the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law decree, giving a rare glimpse into the judges’ view on the president’s political gamble.
The Constitutional Court will rule on the validity of Han’s impeachment at 10 a.m. Han was suspended from duties in late December while serving as acting president for resisting pressure from the opposition to appoint new judges to the Constitutional Court.
The parliament, controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party, also accused Han of aiding and abetting Yoon’s martial law declaration, allegations that Han has denied.
Also Read
The upcoming ruling will mark the first time the court — which is also reviewing Yoon’s impeachment — has delivered a ruling on a case related to the president’s short-lived martial law decree that plunged South Korea into its worst constitutional crisis in recent history.
The prime minister will immediately lose power if the impeachment is upheld. The court needs at least six of its eight justices to vote in the affirmative to oust Han.
If the motion is rejected, Han will recover his powers, and return as the interim leader of the embattled country. South Korea is currently led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok following Yoon and Han’s back-to-back impeachments.
The stakes are higher now that the opposition is pushing to impeach Choi for the same charges raised against Han, while judges take more time than expected to deliver on Yoon’s fate.
If Han is removed from office and Choi is also suspended, the country’s education minister Lee Ju-ho would take the job, becoming the third interim president to lead the country in just three months. Such a development would highlight the instability overshadowing Asia’s fourth-largest economy which has not been able to set up a call with President Donald Trump, who has already been back at the White House for two months.
While two previous cases of presidential impeachment had taken the court no longer than two weeks to come to a conclusion after hearings wrapped up, Yoon’s case has already dragged on for more than three weeks.
Yoon has defended his Dec. 3 decision to deploy troops to parliament, claiming he used the shock decree to stop the opposition from further paralyzing his administration.
South Korea has been sharply divided for months over Yoon’s political gamble, which whipsawed financial markets, battered economic confidence and disrupted high-level diplomacy. Protests by both supporters and critics of Yoon have been held almost every weekend since his impeachment and the atmosphere has been getting more tense with police ramping up preparations for potential violence.