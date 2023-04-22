close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

South Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Local automakers accounted for 7.3 per cent of vehicle sales in the world's eight major markets last year, down from 7.7 per cent in 2021

IANS Seoul
Representative Image

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean carmakers' global market share inched down in 2022 from a year earlier due largely to weaker sales in China and Russia, industry data showed.

Local automakers accounted for 7.3 per cent of vehicle sales in the world's eight major markets last year, down from 7.7 per cent in 2021, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

Hyundai Motor and Kia are South Korea's two biggest carmakers, with three other smaller rivals -- GM Korea, Renault Korea Motors and KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motors -- operating in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Their share was the fifth largest in the world. The eight markets are the United States, Europe, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reports Yonhap news agency.

Last year's drop was led by sinking sales in China and Russia amid escalating geopolitical risks, KAMA said.

Local carmakers' share of the Chinese market slumped to 1.6 per cent last year from 2.4 percent a year earlier, with that of the Russian market shrinking to 17.8 per cent from 22.7 per cent.

Also Read

N Korea's denuclearisation is precondition for peaceful Indo-Pacific: Yoon

S Korea to complete preparations for Level 4 autonomous car by 2024

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

Ready to provide any support, US on S Korea stampede as death toll rises

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Pakistan struggles to secure loans from global lenders, says report

6.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi, no risk of tsunami

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Their portion of the Indian market also edged down to 21.3 per cent from 22.3 per cent over the cited period.

But they reported gains in other markets, with their share of the American market rising to 10.7 percent from 10 percent.

European companies posted the highest market share of 25.8 per cent, followed by Japanese carmakers with 25.3 per cent, Chinese firms with 19.5 percent and U.S. automakers with 18.4 per cent.

China became the world's third-largest car seller in 2022 for the first time, overtaking their U.S. rivals.

The data also showed the global electric vehicle market soaring 43.4 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier, despite sluggish overall vehicle sales.

Europe took up the biggest share of the world EV market at 46.3 per cent, followed by China with 31.2 per cent and the U.S. with 12.3 per cent.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea Carmakers

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajasthan to provide Rs 444 cr for barbed wire fencing on agri fields

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
2 min read

Tendulkar not just a cricketing idol for me, he is a life coach: Yuvraj

Yuvraj Singh (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
5 min read

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi represents 'laziest type of politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
2 min read

US on track to issue over a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US Visa
3 min read

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Elon Musk
2 min read

XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO

WHO
2 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon