close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

On Friday, the US said it had no plans for a govt-coordinated evacuation of an estimated 16,000 American citizens trapped in Sudan, and continued to urge Americans in Sudan to shelter in place

AP Khartoum (Sudan)
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes, as fighting persisted in the capital, including at its main airport.

The military said that army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week. Countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed over 400 people so far. With Sudan's main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

Burhan said that diplomats from Saudi Arabia had already been evacuated from Port Sudan and airlifted back to the kingdom. He said that Jordan's diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it was moving additional troops and equipment to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan.

The fighting between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces has raged around the airport, a sprawling complex near the center of the capital, complicating evacuation plans.

On Friday, the U.S. said it had no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of an estimated 16,000 American citizens trapped in Sudan, and continued to urge Americans in Sudan to shelter in place.

Also Read

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet

US begins 6G rollout plan, hoping to give Washington technological edge

Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown

Climate change continues to advance in 2022 as populations impacted: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan Clashes

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to station on his own: Delhi Police

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Amitabh Kant. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani's nomination papers accepted

BJP
1 min read

Police, agencies probe threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kerala

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

Photo: Twitter@ANI
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
2 min read

US on track to issue over a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US Visa
3 min read

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Elon Musk
2 min read

XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO

WHO
2 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon