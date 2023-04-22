Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes, as fighting persisted in the capital, including at its main airport.

The military said that army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week. Countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed over 400 people so far. With Sudan's main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

Burhan said that diplomats from Saudi Arabia had already been evacuated from Port Sudan and airlifted back to the kingdom. He said that Jordan's diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it was moving additional troops and equipment to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan.

The fighting between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces has raged around the airport, a sprawling complex near the center of the capital, complicating evacuation plans.

On Friday, the U.S. said it had no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of an estimated 16,000 American citizens trapped in Sudan, and continued to urge Americans in Sudan to shelter in place.

Also Read India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet US begins 6G rollout plan, hoping to give Washington technological edge Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown Climate change continues to advance in 2022 as populations impacted: Report