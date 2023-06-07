close

South Korean President's approval rating stands at 36.3%, shows survey

Defence and diplomacy were the factors most cited by respondents in giving both positive and negative assessments of Yoon's performance

IANS Seoul
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol attends a ceremony at the National Assembly Library in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Song Kyung-seok/Pool Photo via AP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating stands at 36.3 per cent, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would win 31.2 per cent and 33.1 per cent of the vote, respectively, if the parliamentary elections set for next year were to take place tomorrow, according to the survey by Yonhap News Agency conducted jointly with Yonhap News TV.

According to the poll, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance was 36.3 per cent, while the negative assessment came to 58.5 per cent.

The figures indicate a 1.2 percentage point decrease in positive assessments from the previous survey conducted a month ago, ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.

Defence and diplomacy were the factors most cited by respondents in giving both positive and negative assessments of Yoon's performance.

Other factors such as labour, economy and real estate were also mentioned in positive assessments, whereas the economy, communication and labour were the factors highlighted in negative assessments.

The poll showed the PPP and the DP would run neck and neck in next year's elections.

The DP witnessed a 2.9 percentage point increase in public support compared to the previous survey, while the PPP experienced a 1.1 percentage point decrease.

In terms of age demographics, the DP garnered more support from voters below their 60s, while the PPP held a strong base among voters aged 60 and above.

The poll showed 3.3 per cent of the respondents would pick candidates from the minor opposition Justice Party, while 17.3 per cent had no preference for candidates.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea president

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

