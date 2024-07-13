Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SpaceX rocket fails, leaves Starlink's internet satellites in wrong orbit

The last launch failure occurred in 2015 during a space station cargo run. Another rocket exploded the following year during testing on the ground

SpaceX, Elon Musk, falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX's Elon Musk said the high flight rate will make it easier to identify and correct the problem. (Photo :Bloomberg)

AP Cape Canaveral
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company's internet satellites in an orbit so low that they're doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up.
The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Thursday night, carrying 20 Starlink satellites. Several minutes into the flight, the upper stage engine malfunctioned. SpaceX on Friday blamed a liquid oxygen leak.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company said flight controllers managed to make contact with half of the satellites and attempted to boost them to a higher orbit using onboard ion thrusters. But with the low end of their orbit only 84 miles (135 kilometres) above Earth less than half what was intended our maximum available thrust is unlikely to be enough to successfully raise the satellites, the company said via X.
SpaceX said the satellites will reenter the atmosphere and burn up. There was no mention of when they might come down. More than 6,000 orbiting Starlinks currently provide internet service to customers in some of the most remote corners of the world.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the problem must be fixed before Falcon rockets can fly again.
It was not known if or how the accident might impact SpaceX's upcoming crew flights. A billionaire's spaceflight is scheduled for July 31 from Florida with plans for the first private spacewalk, followed in mid-August by an astronaut flight to the International Space Station for NASA.
The tech entrepreneur who will lead the private flight, Jared Isaacman, said Friday that SpaceX's Falcon 9 has an incredible track record" and as well as an emergency escape system.
The last launch failure occurred in 2015 during a space station cargo run. Another rocket exploded the following year during testing on the ground.
SpaceX's Elon Musk said the high flight rate will make it easier to identify and correct the problem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Spacesuits to dome habitats: Inside Musk’s plan to colonise Mars, spaceX, space X

Spacesuits to dome habitats: Inside Elon Musk's plan to colonise Mars

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

When will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally return to Earth?

Elon musk, musk, Elon

No Omelette for a week, says Musk, to make up for this 'heinous crime'

SpaceX rocket, rocket launch

Musk's SpaceX tender offer said to value company at record $210 billion

A view of the International Space Station (ISS) (Source - www.nasa.gov)

Nasa initiates process to dismantle ISS, SpaceX to design deorbit vehicle

Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX Internet technologies Tesla Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon