No Omelette for a week, says Musk, to make up for this 'heinous crime'

Elon Musk pledges to quit Omelette for a week, decided to make up for the "heinous crime" as his SpaceX destroys nests of birds, killing their eggs

Elon musk.(Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, is used to being in the limelight for his comments. He again came in headlines when he pledged to give up omelettes for a week after an article was published in the leading newspaper in the US highlighting the environmental impact of his recent SpaceX launch.

Mike Pesca, who hosts podcasts, shared a picture of The New York Times' front page explaining the stories on this topic. He was baffled when he read that the most important story on the front page was about Elon's successful launch into space destroying nine birds' nests. The headline of the story was ‘At SpaceX, Wildlife Safety Takes Back Seat to Launch.’
SpaceX destroying nine bird nests is the lead story

Mike on his Twitter explained which stories on the front page are the lead story and which is the sub-lead. He wrote, “If you aren't familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead, everything else above the fold is the important news of the day. Today, The New York Times says the second most important story is mounting pressure from senior congressional Dems to push Biden out of the race.” 

“The 3rd most important story is a shocking French election results upending all expectations. The MOST important story is Elon Musk's successful space launch destroying nine bird nests,” Mike continued.

The post was widely shared on social media handles and the SpaceX founder also reposted the tweet and wrote, "To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week."

SpaceX has made significant progress in recent times in developing starships, with each flight providing valuable data and experience. The company is working hard to make starships fully reusable, which is a key factor in lowering the cost and enabling such ambitious missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond. 

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

