Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Saudi ups imports of dirtiest oil to meet rising power demand amid heatwave

Shipments of fuel oil rose in June to the most since at least the end of 2020, and are expected to remain elevated this month, according to data from market researchers Kpler and Vortexa

heatwave

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anthony Di Paola


Saudi Arabia boosted imports of the dirtiest type of oil to the highest in more than three years to help meet power demand during the scorching summer.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shipments of fuel oil rose in June to the most since at least the end of 2020, and are expected to remain elevated this month, according to data from market researchers Kpler and Vortexa. Purchases, which typically jump during the hottest months as air conditioners crank up, have risen as much as fourfold since March to about 350,000 barrels a day, according to Vortexa.


chart


Saudi Arabia is the region’s biggest buyer of fuel oil, a type of dirty product that’s left over after refineries produce transport fuels like gasoline and diesel. It also burns crude oil directly to produce electricity, which likely contributed to the kingdom’s exports dropping to a 10-month low of about 5.6 million barrels a day in June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fuel oil is mostly sold at a discount to crude since it’s heavier and more polluting.

Temperatures in Riyadh hovered in the mid-40Cs this week, according to AccuWeather, and can top 50C (122F) in the summer. The heat drives demand for electricity to power air conditioners, which in turn forces the kingdom to burn more oil.

More From This Section

Airbus

Airbus launches cost cutting measures to 'save 2024' after output troubles

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Oli stakes claim to become Nepal PM after Prachanda loses trust vote

Nasa-Webb Space Telescope

Webb Space Telescope's cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal prez urges parties to form new govt after Prachanda loses trust vote

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin signs bill increasing income taxes for wealthy in Russia


Saudi Aramco, which handles oil shipments for the kingdom, declined to comment on the fuel oil imports.

Time to Stop
 
Saudi Arabia aims to stop burning liquid fuels for power this decade as it targets net zero emissions by 2060. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pursuing a breakneck modernization program, has pledged to ramp up solar and wind generation. State oil producer Saudi Aramco last month signed $25 billion contracts to pump natural gas from the Jafurah field for use including in power plants.

The company plans to provide enough gas to replace all the liquid fuel in power plants by 2030, freeing up roughly 1 million barrels a day of crude used domestically in the summer months for exports.

Saudi Arabia buys most of the fuel oil that Iraq and Bahrain produce, while also importing cargoes from the United Arab Emirates. In April, the kingdom resumed purchases from Russia after a five-month pause. Supplies from there have nearly doubled since then though are still below the levels of last summer.


chart


Overall fuel oil imports are set to remain elevated again in July, with both Kpler and Vortexa already expecting roughly 300,000 barrels a day of purchases so far this month. 

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Aramco

Saudi Arabia raises $12.35 bn from Aramco share sale after increasing offer

Red Palace, Saudi

Saudi Arabia to lure ultra-luxury travelers with Red Palace stays

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro embezzled $1.2 mn worth of jewellery from Saudi Arabia: Police

Abdulaziz Al Muzaini

From Netflix fame to Saudi cell: Animator faces 13 yrs in prison for tweets

aramco

Aramco signs over $25 bn of deals for main gas network, Jafurah gas field

Topics : Saudi Arabia Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon