close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive, but no deal has yet been reached

IANS Washington
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive, but no deal has yet been reached.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Biden said: "I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy.

 

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.

 

"While there are areas of disagreement, the Speaker and I, and his lead negotiators Chairman McHenry and Congressman Graves, and our staffs will continue to discuss the path forward."

Also Read

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

Debt ceiling showdown: Biden to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

Joe Biden shames Republicans for playing down Jan 6 Congress attack

Millions of Americans may suffer if debt showdown not solved in 30 days

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

Human rights situation in Tibet 'major concern to us': G7 leaders

Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

On his party, McCarthy told reporters late Monday night that "President Biden and I just had a productive meeting in our negotiation to responsibly raise the debt limit".

"It should have happened months ago, but there is a path for him to avoid defaulting on the debt," the California Republican added.

The debt ceiling is a spending limit set by Congress which determines how much money the government can borrow, the BBC reported.

Failure to raise it beyond the current cap of roughly $31.4 trillion by June could result in the US defaulting on its debt.

That would mean the government could not borrow any more money or pay all of its bills.

It would also threaten to wreak havoc on the global economy, affecting prices and mortgage rates in other countries, BBC reported.

The President ended his trip to Japan for the G7 summit early and returned to the US on Sunday to address the deadlock over US debt.

The latest development comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had reiterated that the US will likely default on its debt as early as June 1.

--IANS

ksk-san/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US debt ceiling US economy

First Published: May 23 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here

CUET UG 2023
2 min read

Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs: Patil as power tussle in K'taka begins

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
2 min read

Karnataka legislators take oath in name of family deities, political gurus

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti
2 min read

Human rights situation in Tibet 'major concern to us': G7 leaders

G7 nations, G7
2 min read

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts paid Twitter Blue in question

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Meta hit with record $1.3-billion fine in EU over US data transfers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon