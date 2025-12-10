Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka says cyclone damage assessment may take six more months to finish

Sri Lanka says cyclone damage assessment may take six more months to finish

The work is being handled by the 'Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund' constituted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the immediate aftermath of the devastation

Representative Image: Sri Lanka seeks IMF support as Cyclone Ditwah toll rises and damage mounts. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Sri Lanka's Deputy Finance Minister on Wednesday said it could take six months to complete the estimate required to recover and reconstruct the damage the island nation has faced post-Cyclone Ditwah.

However, a rough estimate could be presented after December 15.

The work is being handled by the 'Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund' constituted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the immediate aftermath of the devastation. The fund management committee, comprising public and private sector representatives, including corporate leaders, is entrusted with the task of assessing requirements, setting priorities, allocating resources and disbursing funds for recovery.

Multiple countries, including India and Sri Lankan expatriates, have continued to make contributions to the Fund, Anil Jayantha Fernando was quoted by the Mawbima newspaper here.

 

He added that the government has requested USD 200 million from the IMF, and the government's initial estimate of the need for recovery would be between USD 2-3 billion.

As of Wednesday, 639 people have died, and 203 remain missing, with over 1.8 million people affected.

The Department of Animal Production and Health said some 16,000 animal farms have been destroyed.

KK Sarath, Director General of the Department of Animal Production and Health (DAPH), said poultry farmers have suffered the most damage.

"When it comes to cattle farming, out of the 2 million total cattle population, about 35,000 cattle have died.

Poultry farmers of large scale have told us that 500,000 layer breed have died in addition to 1.4 to 1.5 million broiler breed. Also, 2,000 pigs have died," Sarath said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

