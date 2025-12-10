Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kim Jong Un and top officials prepare for once-in-5-years party meeting

Kim Jong Un and top officials prepare for once-in-5-years party meeting

North Korea has steadfastly rebuffed the US and South Korea's calls to resume talks since Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019

Kim Jong Un

Experts say Kim aimed to increase the party's authority as part of efforts to solidify his grip on power | Image: Bloomberg

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have gathered to discuss preparations for the ruling party's first full congress in five years, state media reported Wednesday. The top-level meeting will set new priorities as the US and South Korea seek a resumption of talks with North Korea.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim presided over a plenary meeting of the Workers Party's Central Committee on Tuesday. It said participants began discussing unspecified key issues related to the party congress and reviewing this year's state policies.

KCNA gave no further details, but observers say the plenary meeting will likely last a few days and set an official agenda for the party congress, which is expected to be held in January or February.

 

The congress, the top decision-making organ of the Workers' Party, was revived by Kim in 2016 after a 36-year hiatus. Experts say Kim aimed to increase the party's authority as part of efforts to solidify his grip on power.

The focus of outside attention on the congress is whether Kim will respond to US and South Korean efforts to improve ties. North Korea has steadfastly rebuffed the US and South Korea's calls to resume talks since Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019, but some experts say Kim could return to talk with the US next year.

Also Read

South Korea flag

South Korean President mulls apology to North over allegations of drone use

North Korea-South Korea flag

Seoul is facing a more brazen North Korea amid rising border tensions

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

US nod for S Korea's nuke submarines will lead to 'nuclear domino': N Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

S Korea's ousted leader Yoon indicted for flying drones over North Korea

Lee Jae Myung, Xi Jinping

South Korea seeks greater Chinese efforts to bring N Korea back to talks

In an apparent response to Trump's repeated outreach, Kim suggested in September that he could return to talks if the US drops its delusional obsession with denuclearization of North Korea.

Meanwhile, South Korea's military said North Korea fired several artillery rounds off the North's west coast on Tuesday. Observers say the artillery launches were likely part of the North Korean military's wintertime training.

Last year, Kim declared that his country was abandoning its long-standing goal of peaceful unification with South Korea and ordered the rewriting of the North's constitution to mark the South as a permanent enemy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims he 'aced' three cognitive exams, dismisses ageing concerns

Donald Trump, Trump

Pakistan and India were going at it, I ended the war in May: Trump

china Flag, China

How China Inc is expanding its footprint in Vietnam amid US tariffs

Nvidia

Trump's nod for Nvidia's advanced chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

By banning social media, we're giving children a childhood: Australian PM

Topics : Kim Jong Un North Korea US-North Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon