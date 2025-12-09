Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Cyclone Ditwah: US provides immediate $2 million emergency aid to Sri Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah: US provides immediate $2 million emergency aid to Sri Lanka

The US military deployed a range of personnel, aircraft and logistical support capabilities to assist with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian operations

Sri Lanka, US Aid

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake | PHOTO: X @anuradisanayake

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended gratitude to the United States for the immediate USD 2 million emergency assistance and the deployment of C-130 to aid in humanitarian operations in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "My deepest gratitude to the US and President @realDonaldTrump for standing with us yet again at a time of need. The swift C-130 deployments and immediate $2 million emergency assistance reflect the strength of our enduring partnership, firmly rooted in shared democratic values, and close ties between our people."

In a statement on Monday, the US Indo-Pacific Command said, "At the request of the government of Sri Lanka, the U.S. military is working alongside the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre and Sri Lankan Armed Forces to provide foreign disaster relief to communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused severe flooding, widespread displacement and tragic loss of life."

 

The Indo-Pacific command further noted that it is working closely with the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and the US Department of State- the US military deployed a range of personnel, aircraft and logistical support capabilities to assist with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian operations.

The death toll has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, the Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure.

According to Daily Mirror, 190 individuals remain missing as rescue and search efforts continue. Furthermore, the adversarial weather has affected all 25 districts, impacting 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china trains

Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

Op Sagarbandhu, Indian Army

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

Israel Flag, Israel

'Yellow line' under Trump's peace plan is new border: Israel military chief

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu cites 'close ties' with Trump, Modi as he defends his leadership

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

Topics : Donald Trump sri lanka Cyclone Indo-Pacific

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon