Trump claims he 'aced' three cognitive exams, dismisses ageing concerns

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed he secured “perfect” marks in a “long, thorough, and very boring medical examination” and even “aced” a third cognitive examination recently.
In a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results. I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country [sic].”
What did Trump claim about his cognitive tests?
Trump added, “In addition to the test, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know [sic].”
Trump further stressed he was told that few people have been able to “ace” this examination and most people “do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all".
How did Trump respond to ageing-related media reports?
Last month, The New York Times reported that Trump, who has always used his "stamina and energy" as a political strength, is finding it harder to sustain that image and is facing signs of ageing. The publication noted that he often compares himself to former US president Joe Biden, who at 82 was the oldest person to hold the office, while Trump, 79, is the oldest person to be elected.
However, denying these claims, Trump said, “Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,’ am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before.”
"I will know when I am 'slowing up,' but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with medical exams, cognitive exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES'," he added.
Trump blamed the media publications for being "true enemies of the people". "They have inaccurately reported on all of my election results and, in fact, were forced to apologise on much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times ceased publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful 'source' of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.
Trump sued The New York Times
Trump has often labelled critical media coverage as “fake". Earlier this year, he filed a defamation case against The New York Times. In October, he refiled his lawsuit against the publication and several reporters, accusing them of attempting to undermine his 2024 candidacy and damage his reputation as a businessman.
Trump previously sued the publication in 2021 over an article examining his financial history and in 2020 over an opinion essay. Both cases were dismissed.