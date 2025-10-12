Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, to meet President Xi Jinping

Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, to meet President Xi Jinping

Amarasuriya will take part in the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Harini Amarasuriya

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya (File photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrived in Beijing on Sunday for an official visit during which she would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Amarasuriya will take part in the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

On the sidelines of the meeting, she is scheduled to hold talks with Xi, Sri Lankan newspaper Sunday Times reported.

Apart from President Xi, the prime minister will also meet her Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, and senior members of the Communist Party of China and hold talks on bilateral relations.

From Beijing, she will go to New Delhi to attend the NDTV World Summit 2025, where, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will be one of the main speakers, the report said. It will be her first official visit to India.

 

The World Summit in Delhi will be attended by Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Tony Abbott of Australia, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

