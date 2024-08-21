Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Starbucks' new CEO won't shift to Seattle, to fly 1,600 km for work

Starbucks' new CEO won't shift to Seattle, to fly 1,600 km for work

Brian Niccol's employment contract provides a corporate jet for his daily 1,600 km commute, requiring him to work from Starbucks' Seattle office at least three days a week

Brian Niccol

Brian Niccol (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine starting your workday with a cup of Starbucks coffee in California and wrapping it up nearly 1,600 km away in Seattle — all before dinner.

For Starbucks' new chief executive officer (CEO), Brian Niccol, this will be the norm as he embarks on a daily commute like no other. Despite living in sunny California, Niccol is set to clock in at the company's Seattle headquarters, traversing the West Coast via corporate jet as part of his unique journey to the office.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A high-flying agreement?


Niccol's employment agreement includes the provision of a corporate jet for his daily commute. Despite the long distance, the Starbucks CEO must work from the Seattle office at least three days a week due to the company's hybrid work policy, which has been in effect since 2023.

At 50 years old, Niccol will earn a base salary of $1.6 million annually. In addition to this, he could receive a cash bonus between $3.6 million and $7.2 million, contingent on his performance. He also has the opportunity to earn up to $23 million in annual equity awards.

This commuting setup isn't new for Niccol. When he became CEO of Chipotle in 2018, he negotiated a similar agreement. Shortly after he took on the role, Chipotle relocated its headquarters from Colorado to California.

CNBC quoted a Starbucks spokesperson as saying, “Brian’s primary office and a majority of his time will be spent in our Seattle Support Center or out visiting partners and customers in our stores, roasteries, roasting facilities and offices around the world. His schedule will exceed the hybrid work guidelines and workplace expectations we have for all partners.”

Flexibility for top executives


Flexible work arrangements are often negotiated by top-level executives who possess considerable bargaining power. For example, Hillary Super, the CEO of Rihanna's lingerie brand Fenty x Savage, secured a deal that allows her to work from New York City, rather than relocating to Victoria’s Secret’s headquarters near Columbus, Ohio.

More From This Section

Switzerland flag

Switzerland closer to being cashless, launches instant payment scheme

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox reaches Thailand; deadly Clade 1b variant found in 6 nations: Updates

senior citizen

World Senior Citizens Day 2024: Top investment options curated for seniors

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, other regions: Russian officials

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris husband

Democratic Convention: Obamas back Harris for US Prez polls; who said what


However, this level of flexibility is not available to all CEOs. Amazon’s Andy Jassy and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon are both strong proponents of bringing employees back to the office.

The specific reasons for Niccol’s remote work agreement are tied to Starbucks' recent challenges. Under former CEO Laxman Narasimhan, the company has seen a decline in sales in its largest markets, the US and China, this year.

Niccol’s new role carries significant expectations due to his proven ability to turn companies around. During his tenure at Chipotle, the company's stock reportedly surged by 773 per cent.

Also Read

Starbucks

New Starbucks CEO to make over $100 mn in 1st yr, not required to relocate

Brian Niccol

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol to get $23 million in annual equity awards

Brian Niccol

New Starbucks CEO Niccol to work 1,000 miles from company's headquarters

Laxman Narasimhan

Who is Laxman Narasimhan and why Starbucks fired its CEO after a year?

Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan's ouster at Starbucks adds fuel to record-firing pace

Topics : Starbucks BS Web Reports California Seattle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon