close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Imran Khan fears arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday, says there are 80% chances

PTI Chief Imran Khan has stated that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has stated that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that the ruling coalition's determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.

He also accused former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of attempting to destabilise his government, saying he doesn't understand why the latter attempted to destabilise him.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media, reported ARY News.

In reference to his party's crackdown, the PTI head stated that over 10,000 workers, including senior leadership and women, have been arrested.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief intimated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he can join the probe in Al Qadir Trust Case next week, according to Dawn. Khan said that he can appear for the case's investigation on Tuesday by 11 AM.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

PM Modi holds talks with Papua New Guinea PM, Governor-General Bob Dadae

Time to reform both Security Council and Bretton Woods system: UN chief

Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after productive call

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

US President Joe Biden talks 14th Amendment to override Congress on debt

Imran urged the NAB to confirm the aforementioned time for him to join the investigation in his response to the anti-graft watchdog's call-up notice.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was recently arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, Geo News reported.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

2019 Lok Sabha elections fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Satya pal malik, J&amp;K Governor
3 min read
Premium

Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

markets
3 min read

2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

death
1 min read

Congress won Karnataka polls taking cue from AAP manifesto: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
3 min read

Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent

Elon Musk
2 min read

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi, leaders of G7 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial
2 min read

Crippling heatwaves deepen Asia's reliance on Russian coal, natural gas

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

El Nino on the horizon, could wipe out $3 trillion of world economy

North-east monsoon to be normal on neutral El Nino: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon