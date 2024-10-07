Business Standard
Home / World News / Democratic's VP nominee Walz supports Israel's right to defend itself

Democratic's VP nominee Walz supports Israel's right to defend itself

Tim Walz's opinions become significant as he has served in the American military for over 20 years

Tim Walz, Tim, Walz

Tim Walz's opinions become significant as he has served in the American military for over 20 years. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Democratic Party's Vice President nominee Tim Walz expressed his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself, in his interview to Fox News on Sunday.

His opinion becomes significant as it comes just a day ahead of the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1200 Israelis at the hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Giving his first solo interview ahead of the US General Elections due early in November this year, Walz called for Israeli hostages to be released and to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but said that "Iran is at the heart of this," noting "their proxies that bring disruption throughout the region.", the Hill reported.

 

According to Al Jazeera, Walz has taken a more conciliatory approach towards the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Earlier this year in March, he told Minnesota Public Radio, "Israel has the right to defend itself, and the atrocities of October 7 are unacceptable, but Palestinian civilians being caught in this, has got to end."

During the vice-presidential debate too, this was observed. Walz quoted, "Israel's ability to be able to defend itself is absolutely fundamental, and ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

More From This Section

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Bonds

Japanese bonds yields rise in step with US peers after blowout jobs report

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israel increased bombing at Gaza, southern Lebanon on 7 Oct eve anniversary

US-Israel, US Israel flag

US spends $17.9 bn on Israel as military aid since its war with Gaza began

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's economy weathers war, rising borrowing costs strain finances

Tim Walz's opinions become significant as he has served in the American military for over 20 years.

His views on America' role in Israel are, as he says, "an absolute, fundamental necessity for the United States to have the steady leadership there".

He has expressed his displeasure over Donald Trump warming up ties with Vladimir Putin and North Korea, saying that this brings "fickleness around holding the coalitions together".

In his interview to Fox News, he said, "We have always said we reserve the right to protect American troops, our allies in the region, and that there is consequences for Iran," he later added. "So what you're seeing right now is the ability to work with our allies, the ability to make sure Iran does not further, and every administration has dealt with them for 45 years now."

Under President Joe Biden, US saw increased sanctions on Iran. Earlier this year, the White House in a press statement noted that the, "United States has sanctioned over 600 individuals and entities--including Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Kataib Hezbollah."

According to the data provided by the American Congress, before retiring, Walz served overseas with his battalion to conduct strikes against al-Qaeda and Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

Walz is notably the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in the American Congress. His views thus gain momentum as Israel intensifies bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Beirut to target both the Hamas and Hezbollah.

A recent poll by the Washington Post, it was found that 39 per cent of Americans hold a favorable image of Walz as the future vice president.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

US flag, US, united states

Alleged plots against US campaign examples of Iran targeting adversaries

Donald Trump, Trump

No state would be allowed to ban gasoline-powered cars if he elected: Trump

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's campaign raised $160 mn in Sept, ending with $283 mn in bank

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump heads to Wisconsin's Democratic stronghold ahead of vice prez debate

Topics : US presidential election US Elections israel Israel-Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon