Switzerland’s financial regulator is investigating Thomas Gottstein (pictured), the former CEO of Credit Suisse, for his role in the implosion of a $10 billion group of funds linked to disgraced financier Lex Greensill, according to a report published in SonntagsBlick. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority — or Finma — triggered enforcement proceedings against four unnamed former Credit Suisse staffers after concluding in February that the lender “seriously breached” its risk-management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair. Gottstein is among the Credit Suisse officials under investigation, the Swiss newspaper said. Spokesmen for Finma and UBS Group AG, which has taken over Credit Suisse, declined to comment Gottstein declined to comment on the Finma proceedings.