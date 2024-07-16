Business Standard
Taiwan Army tracks 18 Chinese aircrafts, 6 vessels near its territory

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), remains a key geopolitical flashpoint in East Asia, with its sovereignty fiercely contested by Beijing despite its self-governing status

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a significant surge in China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) activity near its airspace, with a total of 18 PLA aircraft, 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and 1 official ship detected as of 6 am today (UTC+8).
According to official statements released on Tuesday, 8 of the detected aircraft crossed into Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ), breaching the median line that typically separates Taiwanese and Chinese-controlled airspace.
"18 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," stated Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, underscoring heightened tensions in the region.
The incursion marks a notable escalation in cross-strait tensions, with Taiwan responding to the PLA's activities by deploying appropriate measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and airspace.
In recent years, Taiwan has increasingly faced military manoeuvres and provocations from Beijing, which views the island as a breakaway province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.
The Taiwan Strait has been a focal point of military manoeuvring and strategic posturing, with both sides asserting their respective territorial claims and national security interests.
Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), remains a key geopolitical flashpoint in East Asia, with its sovereignty fiercely contested by Beijing despite its self-governing status.

So far in July, Taiwan has detected over 300 military aircraft and around 100 naval ships. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
According to a Taiwan News report, grey zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."
Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, Beijing considers the island part of its territory and insists on its eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

