Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

So far in July, the Taiwan's MND has detected Chinese military aircraft 294 times and naval ships 84 times

China resorted to greater high-intensity military drills around Taiwan to “safeguard national sovereignty” as Taiwan’s president met with members of a new US congressional delegation

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Beijing has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions.

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around Taiwan were detected from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.
According to Taiwan's MND, 14 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's armed forces, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated, "18 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
So far in July, the Taiwan's MND has detected Chinese military aircraft 294 times and naval ships 84 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."
 
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Beijing has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and military exercises near the island.

More From This Section

China's new premier Li Qiang

Solomon Islands and China strengthen ties, move worries US, Pacific allies

Man laughing on bridge

Laughter the best medicine in Japan: Local govt passes new health law

Imran Khan, Imran

Imran Khan's PTI wins 20 extra reserved seats in Pakistan's parliament

Japan flag, Japan

Japan punishes defence officials for mishandling sensitive data, misconduct

landslide,landslide in jammu, damaged road, landslide near Khooni Nala

Landslide sweeps 2 buses on Central Nepal highway, many suspected missing

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, Beijing considers the island as part of its territory and insists on its eventual reunification, by force if necessary.
Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Coast Guard shadowed four China Coast Guard vessels that entered Taiwan-controlled waters around offshore Kinmen County, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.
In a statement, the Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said that four Chinese vessels approached the outer boundary of "restricted" waters around Kinmen and intruded into Taiwan-controlled waters at 7 am (local time) from four different points to the east and southeast of Liaoluo Bay, the south of Zhaishan, and the south of Fengzui.
It was China Coast Guard vessels' first intrusion in July and 31st in 2024, according to Taiwan's CGA. The Taiwan's CGA sent four ships to shadow the intruders and broadcast warnings, the statement said, according to CNA report.
The Chinese ships left the restricted waters at 9 am (local time) and re-entered at 10 am (local time) when Taiwan's Coast Guard again dispatched four vessels following Beijing's action. Later, Chinese vessels left Taiwan-controlled waters between 12 pm (local time) to 1 pm (local time).
The Taiwan's CGA said that the China Coast Guard's actions undermined maritime safety and do not help cross-strait exchanges. The CGA stated that it will continue to uphold Taiwan's rights in the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan Prez Lai Ching thanks Micron CEO for his trust, investment in island

China Taiwan

Our country's future must not depend on China's goodwill: Taiwan minister

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan, US relationship would only get better: President Lai to US envoy

India-Taiwan, India Taiwan flag

India, Taiwan pact to facilitate trade of agri goods comes into force

US flag, US, united states

New US envoy to Taiwan vows to help with self-defence amid China threats

Topics : Taiwan South China Sea East China Sea maritime security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon