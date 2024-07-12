Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Beijing has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around Taiwan were detected from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 14 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's armed forces, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated, "18 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in July, the Taiwan's MND has detected Chinese military aircraft 294 times and naval ships 84 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."



This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Beijing has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, Beijing considers the island as part of its territory and insists on its eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Coast Guard shadowed four China Coast Guard vessels that entered Taiwan-controlled waters around offshore Kinmen County, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

In a statement, the Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said that four Chinese vessels approached the outer boundary of "restricted" waters around Kinmen and intruded into Taiwan-controlled waters at 7 am (local time) from four different points to the east and southeast of Liaoluo Bay, the south of Zhaishan, and the south of Fengzui.

It was China Coast Guard vessels' first intrusion in July and 31st in 2024, according to Taiwan's CGA. The Taiwan's CGA sent four ships to shadow the intruders and broadcast warnings, the statement said, according to CNA report.

The Chinese ships left the restricted waters at 9 am (local time) and re-entered at 10 am (local time) when Taiwan's Coast Guard again dispatched four vessels following Beijing's action. Later, Chinese vessels left Taiwan-controlled waters between 12 pm (local time) to 1 pm (local time).

The Taiwan's CGA said that the China Coast Guard's actions undermined maritime safety and do not help cross-strait exchanges. The CGA stated that it will continue to uphold Taiwan's rights in the sea.